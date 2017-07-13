DONATE

Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Crow Wing County Waters

Sarah Winkelmann
Jul. 13 2017
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed there are zebra mussels in Lake Edward, near Brainerd and the Mahnomen Mine Pit No.1 , near Crosby.

The DNR invasive species specialist confirmed an adult zebra mussel in the beach area in at Lake Edward Resort and a second zebra mussel was seen about half a mile away from the initial spot.

In the Mahnomen Mine Pit there were multiple adult zebra mussels in the lake.

Zebra mussels are invasive species that can compete with native species for food,cut swimmers’ feet, reduce the performance of boat motors and can cause extensive damage to water intake pipes.

Zebra mussels are transported by land from human activity and the responsibility to stop the spread relies on lake users.

The State’s invasive species laws says to clean your watercraft, drain water and dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

When transporting water-related equipment such as boat lifts, docks, swim rafts or related equipment, Minnesota requires a 21-day drying time to destroy any attached organisms.

A more extensive survey will take place on both bodies of water to determine how widely spread the zebra mussels presence has become.

 

