Nov 6, 2025

Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Big Sand Lake in Hubbard County

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Big Sand Lake, located near Dorset in Hubbard County.

A Big Sand Lake property owner contacted the DNR after finding an adult zebra mussel on a personal watercraft lift being removed from the lake for the season. A DNR invasive species specialist found another zebra mussel attached to a dock about three quarters of a mile from the initial report location.

Several new zebra mussel populations in Minnesota lakes in recent years were first reported by property owners and lake service providers removing docks, boats, and boat lifts at the end of the season.

The DNR says it is a good reminder to carefully check boats and trailers, docks and lifts, and all other water-related equipment for invasive species when removing equipment for seasonal storage.

More information on aquatic invasive species can be found on the Minnesota DNR website.

