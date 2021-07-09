Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Big Lake in Beltrami County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in Beltrami County.

According to the release, a Beltrami County aquatic invasive species inspector reported an adult zebra mussel that was attached to a native mussel near the Big Lake public access area. A DNR invasive species specialist found another adult zebra mussel in the same area during a snorkel search.

Big Lake is close in proximity to other lakes where zebra mussels have been confirmed and is within the tribal reservation boundaries of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. The Minnesota DNR is working with Leech Lake Tribal natural resources staff to assess the distribution of zebra mussels in the lake and help prevent aquatic invasive species spread.

Zebra mussels can be dangerous and can cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors and cause expensive damage to water intake pipes.

The DNR is encouraging people to contact a specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species.

