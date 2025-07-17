Jul 17, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Beltrami Lake, Located North of Bemidji

Zebra mussels have been found in another Bemidji area lake.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of the aquatic invasive species in Beltrami Lake, located just north of Bemidji in Beltrami County.

A lake property owner contacted the DNR after finding zebra mussels attached to rocks in the lake. During a follow-up search, a DNR invasive species specialist found an adult zebra mussel attached to another rock nearby.

The DNR says whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to:

  • Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species
  • Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport
  • Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash
  • Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters
  • Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one waterbody to another

These additional steps reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:

  • Decontaminate watercraft and equipment
  • Spray watercraft and equipment with high-pressure water or rinse with water if high-pressure water is not available
  • Dry watercraft and equipment for at least five days before using in another waterbody

More information on aquatic invasive species and on what to do if you spot any can be found on the DNR website.

