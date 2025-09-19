Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Bass Lake Near Cohasset in Itasca County

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in a lake near Cohasset in Itasca County.

Itasca County Soil and Water Conservation District invasive species staff contacted the DNR after finding adult zebra mussels attached to settlement samplers on the north and south shores of Bass Lake. DNR invasive species staff later confirmed the presence of zebra mussels at multiple other locations in Bass Lake.

Settlement samplers are solid surfaces temporarily placed in the water that people can regularly check for attached zebra mussels to aid in detection. Itasca County SWCD staff deployed the settlement samplers as part of their prevention and early detection efforts.

The DNR says whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to:

Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species

Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport

Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash

Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters

Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one waterbody to another

These additional steps reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:

Decontaminate watercraft and equipment

Spray watercraft and equipment with high-pressure water or rinse with water if high-pressure water is not available

Dry watercraft and equipment for at least five days before using in another waterbody

More information on aquatic invasive species and on what to do if you spot any can be found on the DNR website.