Zebra Mussels Confirmed at 2 More Lakes in Beltrami, Hubbard Counties

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in two more lakes within the Lakeland viewing area.

The invasive species has been found in Blackduck Lake in Bemidji County and Third Crow Wing Lake in Hubbard County. In Third Crow Wing Lake, the zebra mussels were found attached to a boat lift after it was removed from the water, and DNR staff found more of the invasives around the area.

Near Blackduck, a lake property owner contacted the DNR after finding zebra mussels on several dock sections and boat lifts at a resort on Blackduck Lake. Officials confirmed the presence of zebra mussels and found additional mussels on more equipment in the water.

Blackduck Lake drains into the Blackduck River, which flows downstream into Lower Red Lake within the Red Lake Nation. DNR staff have notified the Red Lake Nation Department of Natural Resources staff of the finding.

The DNR says that whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to take steps to reduce the risk of spreading AIS, including cleaning watercraft and equipment, draining all water before transport, and drying docks, lifts, and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another. More information is available on the aquatic invasive species page of the DNR website.