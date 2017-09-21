DONATE

Zebra Mussel Larvae Confirmed In Garfield Lake

Clayton Castle
Sep. 21 2017
An independent lab has confirmed cases of zebra mussel larvae in Garfield Lake in Hubbard County, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The larvae, also called veligers, were found in a sample taken by the lake. Property owners on the lake called for the independent lab to survey the lake on their own monitoring.

Despite the larvae, invasive species specialists from the Minnesota DNR did not find evidence of zebra mussels in Garfield Lake after a six-hour survey of the lake.

Garfield Lake will be added to the Infested Waters list for now, although it may come off the list if continued studies show no existence of zebra mussels.

From the DNR:

“Whether or not a lake is listed as infested, Minnesota law requires boaters and anglers to:

  • Clean watercraft of aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species,
  • Drain all water by removing drain plugs and keeping them out during transport, and
  • Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Some invasive species are small and difficult to see at the access. To remove or kill them, take one or more of the following precautions before moving to another waterbody, especially after leaving infested waters:

  • Spray with high-pressure water.
  • Rinse with very hot water (120 degrees Fahrenheit for at least two minutes or 140 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 10 seconds).
  • Dry for at least five days.”
Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

