Youth for Christ and Junction in Brainerd Adds Mentorship Program

An organization in Brainerd that aims to help high school students find purpose and inspiration has added a new mentorship program for youth.

Youth for Christ and their Junction Outreach center provides a place for all students to come and talk to a counselor about issues in their lives they may not feel comfortable talking about with others. From 2-5 PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the center has open hours for any middle or high school student to find a welcoming and safe space.

At the center, students can hang out with their friends and study, with the goal of developing relationships with each other or staff. There’s also tutoring and classes on topics like finance held there, along with young adult fellowship opportunities.

Recently, they’ve added a new program called Core that focuses on juniors, seniors, or someone that is only a year out of high school.

“It’s similar to a very intentional internship position, where they learn all the ins and outs of working with youth and what goes on behind the scenes, and it’s that extra responsibility that comes with that and learning the skills required for it,” explained Brainerd Youth for Christ assistant director Ben Hanson.

When talking about their programs and the Junction space, Youth for Christ organizers say they’ve had nothing but positive feedback from students and parents.

“They’re saying things like, ‘I finally have a place where I have friends,’ or, ‘I finally have some place where I can be myself,’ or, ‘I finally have a place where my child can feel safe and know that they’re loved and accepted for who they are,'” said Brainerd Youth for Christ director Dale Kuglin.

Youth For Christ and Junction’s next event on Dec. 20 called Young Adult Group. It is for ages 18 to 26, and there will be games, food, and fellowship from 7 p.m. to 9:20 p.m.

