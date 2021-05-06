Youth Football League in the Brainerd Lakes Area Expanding

When JJ Kern first started the Midwest Premier Football League a year ago, only one or two players made up the first practices. Now, the league has expanded to close to 150 players, and the MPFL is hoping to keep increasing its numbers as summer approaches.
By — Chaz Mootz
