Nov 4, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Youth Duck Hunters Rescued After Boat Capsizes on Leech Lake

A DNR officer is being credited for his quick response and rescue efforts that saved six boys who capsized their boat while duck hunting Sunday morning on Leech Lake.

The boys were not wearing life jackets, the water temperature was around 40 degrees, and conditions were dark and windy at the time of the rescue.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the hunters had left the Battle Point boat access and traveled about three miles across Boy Bay when their small duck boat capsized. One of the boys was able to call 911 around 5:20 a.m., and by using mapping technology, their location was identified.

Conservation Officer Pat McGowan was in the Leech Lake area at the time of the incident and immediately responded, launching his watercraft to the area of the incident. He was first able to rescue four of the boys and take them to shore, and then he returned for a second trip and took the other two to shore around 7:00 a.m.

All six boys were treated at the scene for exposure and mild hypothermia with none requiring additional transport or treatment. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk credits the successful outcome of the rescue to Conservation Officer McGowan’s quick response and rescue efforts.

