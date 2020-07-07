Youth Baseball Back In Baxter
Brainerd Public Schools and the Baxter Parks & Rec program came together to host their first night of socially-distanced youth baseball.
The program was put together by Cori Reynolds, the community communications director for Brainerd Public Schools, and Joe Pohlkamp, who is coordinator for the Baxter Parks & Rec Program. Both worked in lockstep with the state to create a safe environment for all of the community’s youth baseball players.
The program will be played from July 6th through July 30th, with youth players of ages 6 through 15 years old eligible for participation.