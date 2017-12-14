Youth And Experience Allow Crosby-Ironton Rangers To Grow In 2017-18

March was an exciting month for the Crosby-Ironton Boys Basketball team after an appearance in the state title game, finishing runner-up. Fast-forward to the 2017-18 season and the Rangers have a different look to their lineup.

The youth and inexperience are a reason behind the Rangers’ slow 2-2 start to the season. However, Coach Galovich says he likes what he sees in his players.

The only returning starter for the Rangers is 6-5 Johnathan Jacobson, who says he’s ready to step into the veteran role.

The team has only averaged about 50 points per game, but don’t expect that number to be maintained all season. Coach Galovich says these are just growing pains for a new team.

As for the players, they know exactly where they will improve and where they want to improve.

The Rangers will next play on Friday night against Barnum at home.