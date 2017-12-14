DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Youth And Experience Allow Crosby-Ironton Rangers To Grow In 2017-18

Clayton Castle
Dec. 13 2017
Leave a Comment

March was an exciting month for the Crosby-Ironton Boys Basketball team after an appearance in the state title game, finishing runner-up. Fast-forward to the 2017-18 season and the Rangers have a different look to their lineup.

The youth and inexperience are a reason behind the Rangers’ slow 2-2 start to the season. However, Coach Galovich says he likes what he sees in his players.

The only returning starter for the Rangers is 6-5 Johnathan Jacobson, who says he’s ready to step into the veteran role.

The team has only averaged about 50 points per game, but don’t expect that number to be maintained all season. Coach Galovich says these are just growing pains for a new team.

As for the players, they know exactly where they will improve and where they want to improve.

The Rangers will next play on Friday night against Barnum at home.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Fish House Expo Rolls Through Brainerd

GOP Candidates For Governor Lay Out Vision In Baxter

“Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play” Opens At Brainerd Community Theatre

Veterans Set To Serve Thanksgiving Meal In Brainerd

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents: Headwaters Science Center

In this episode of Lakeland Currents, we turn our attention to a popular destination in downtown Bemidji.   The Headwaters Science Center first
Posted on Dec. 8 2017

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Headwaters Science Center

Posted on Dec. 8 2017

Lakeland Currents: A Visit with US Congressman Rick Nolan

Posted on Dec. 1 2017

Common Ground 905: Identifying Conifers in Northern MN

Posted on Nov. 29 2017

Lakeland Currents: The Changing World of Fishing

Posted on Nov. 24 2017

Lakeland Currents: Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities

Posted on Nov. 17 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.