Your Legislators
January 17 at 8pm
Your Legislators is a live one-hour public affairs program produced for public television stations serving the citizens of Minnesota. It allows moderator Barry Anderson to field questions from viewers and provides a forum for citizens to directly obtain information about state issues that most concern them.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More
Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More
Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More
Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More