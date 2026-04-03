Apr 3, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Young Guns on Bemidji Boys’ Tennis Team Off to Hot Start

Not even spring snow storms can cool off Bemidji boys’ tennis. The Lumberjacks have opened the season 2-0 in match play, only dropping five sets total against Grand Forks and Crookston.

Head coach Kyle Fodness is working with a young group this year, only having one senior in No. 1 doubles player Peter Mathews. In fact, all but two tennis players on the team are underclassmen, but the inexperience is doing little to dampen their performance.

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