Young Entrepreneur Serving Up Shaved Ice Treats in Pine River

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A young entrepreneur in Pine River is serving up authentic Hawaiian shaved ice this summer.

12-year-old Addi runs the shop, Addi’s Ice, every weekend with the help of her mom. The shop creates a unique product by shaving blocks of ice and then topping the treat with a combination of different flavors. The team decided to take on this project to help teach Addi valuable life lessons while providing a fun place for people in the community to stop by.

Addi’s Ice is open Thursday through Saturday across from the Pine River Public Library.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today