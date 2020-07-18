Lakeland PBS

Young Entrepreneur Serving Up Shaved Ice Treats in Pine River

Lakeland News — Jul. 17 2020

A young entrepreneur in Pine River is serving up authentic Hawaiian shaved ice this summer.

12-year-old Addi runs the shop, Addi’s Ice, every weekend with the help of her mom. The shop creates a unique product by shaving blocks of ice and then topping the treat with a combination of different flavors. The team decided to take on this project to help teach Addi valuable life lessons while providing a fun place for people in the community to stop by.

Addi’s Ice is open Thursday through Saturday across from the Pine River Public Library.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Crosby Business Thriving Despite Coronavirus Challenges

Brainerd Bike Store Seeing Summer Sales Boom

Coco Moon Coffee Bar in Brainerd Adjusting to New Norm

Operation Sandwich Delivers Weekly Meals Amid COVID-19

Latest Stories

Minnesota Enforcing Violations of COVID-19 Guidelines at Bars and Restaurants

Posted on Jul. 17 2020

Uninsured Minnesotans Can Get Access to Free COVID-19 Testing

Posted on Jul. 17 2020

New Data on the Cost of Living in Rural Minnesota

Posted on Jul. 17 2020

In Focus: Youth Theatre Workshop Starts Monday at the Reif Center

Posted on Jul. 17 2020

669 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 New Deaths Reported in MN on Friday

Posted on Jul. 17 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.