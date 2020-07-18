Young Entrepreneur Serving Up Shaved Ice Treats in Pine River
A young entrepreneur in Pine River is serving up authentic Hawaiian shaved ice this summer.
12-year-old Addi runs the shop, Addi’s Ice, every weekend with the help of her mom. The shop creates a unique product by shaving blocks of ice and then topping the treat with a combination of different flavors. The team decided to take on this project to help teach Addi valuable life lessons while providing a fun place for people in the community to stop by.
Addi’s Ice is open Thursday through Saturday across from the Pine River Public Library.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.