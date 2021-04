Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Between a year off in 2020 and several canceled games due to weather in the last two weeks, trying to get in a rhythm has been a challenge so far for high school spring sports. Two games into the season, the Brainerd baseball team is still searching for their first victory, but the attitude at practice remains the same.