Young Bemidji Football Team Looks to Lean on Biehn, Nelson, Newby
The Bemidji football team kicked off their season on Monday with practices in the morning and afternoon. After a 1-3 start to the season in 2021, the Lumberjacks won five of their last six games and were one game short of a state tournament appearance.
Now, the Lumberjacks turn to the page to 2022 with a handful of inexperienced players, including 10 new starters on the offensive side of the ball.
Bemidji does, however, return three key starters in Ethan Biehn, Barrick Nelson, and Seth Newby. All three have started for the Lumberjacks in the last two years and will look to lead a young Bemidji football team in 2022.