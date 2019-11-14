Young Authors Conference at CLC Lets Aspiring Writers Learn From MN Authors

Click to print (Opens in new window)

196 students from several Brainerd Lakes Area schools took part in the second annual Young Authors Conference at Central Lakes College in Staples.

“I never got to do this when I was a kid, we never had a young authors conference, so I see them and think what an incredible opportunity this is to come and explore writing,” said Author John Coy.

The event is geared toward students who have shown an interest in writing and want to learn how to become a great writer.

“So much of school is problem-solution, problem-solution, problem-solution, but with writing, we are trying to create a scene and when we are writing, we are not trying to solve everything right away, we are letting the problem get bigger,” said Coy.

The keynote speaker and current author of three books, Abby Cooper even attended the conference when she was a young aspiring author.

“The big thing this conference did for me is that I saw that authors were real people and I was a real person and so maybe I could be an author, I think that’s so important for kids to see, authors are real people just like them,” said Author Abby Cooper.

Providing kids with the knowledge and joy that comes with writing can open opportunities in all avenues of life.

“It makes kids more curious, more excited, more empathetic, just read and write and enjoy,” said Cooper.

“I just think this conference is extraordinary, this is just the second year and it’s so well organized, and it’s so professional, and the kids are having such a great time, this is one of the best conferences I go to and I just love being here,” said Coy.

With the excitement and fun the kids had at this year’s Young Authors Conference, there is sure to be many more in the future.

The Young Authors Conference continues with an older group session tomorrow at Central Lakes College in Staples.

