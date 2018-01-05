DONATE

Yoga: Healthy Body, Healthy Mind

Sarah Winkelmann
Jan. 4 2018
It’s one way to burn calories and build muscle all while focusing on breathing.

“Learning to deep breathe is a practice that gradually calms the body,” said Rob Rasmussen a Lakes Area Yoga Association Instructor.

It’s a practice that has become increasingly popular due to the stress relief that it provides.

“As you breath in and it you breath in a little bit deeper the connection between the diaphragm and the heart is stimulated, in other words, that connection is reminded of its’ job and its’ job is to slow the heartbeat down,” Rasmussen said.

For those looking to start off 2018 with a clear body and mind the first step is on the mat.

“All of these poses are designed to support the true shape of the spine, it’s really very much about true posture,” Rasmussen said.

Posture is important, no matter your age.

“It’s made me much younger, more flexible and what I consider anti-aging,” said Darrel Johnson a yoga student.

Yoga is a more personal form of exercise.

“It really is bringing together your body, mind and spirit,” said Laura Ward a student. “It’s not just going out and exercising like running or anything else, it is really an integrative practice.”

Which is something many students take with them throughout their day.

“If I can be more centered then I am more successful in my work life, relationships and feel better overall,” said Jessica McMullen a yoga student.

And for Rob, who has been a yoga instructor for over 20 years his classes focus on pain relief and healing.

“I had some lower back pain and I started going to class, the pain went away but then I got hooked on the mind, body and spirit connection,” McMullen said.

But no matter what your reason is for giving yoga a try, Rob says there is a style for everyone.

“No one should feel like there isn’t some flavor of yoga that they can’t partake in,” Rasmussen said.

