Yanmar Compact Equipment in Grand Rapids to Expand Factory

Justin OthoudtJan. 25 2023

Grand Rapids currently serves as the home for a Yanmar Compact Equiment factory, which manufactures large-scale construction and agricultural vehicles. Recently, Yanmar has announced a large-scale expansion to be made on the Grand Rapids factory.

“We’re excited to announce a 32,000-square-foot addition to our facility here, which will mainly house our new paint system,” explained Yanmar Compact Equipment North America Human Resources Manager Jamie Janezich.

According to the company, the new paint system will be more efficient and more environmentally friendly. The company plans to replace the previous paint system with an expanded welding station.

Yanmar hopes this expansion will prove beneficial not only to the company, but to the Grand Rapids community as a whole, as this expansion is already set to provide over 100 new jobs for the area.

“Not only are we excited about being able to offer more full-time positions within Grand Rapids and the surrounding area, but it’s an opportunity to build a career here and stay in the northland, which excites all of us,” said Janezich.

Yanmar has also been given the 2022 Governor’s International Trade Award in the Large Company category and had the award presented to them by Gov. Walz last month. A local event celebrating the award will be held on Feb. 6.

By — Justin Othoudt

