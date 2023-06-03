Yanmar Compact Equipment Breaks Ground on Grand Rapids Expansion

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

In January, Yanmar Compact Equipment announced a 32,000 square-foot expansion project to their Grand Rapids location, and on June 2nd the Grand Rapids community was invited to celebrate the groundbreaking of this project.

“It’s so exciting and fulfilling to see all of the people from the community. It’s awesome, it’s really just a celebration of the last several years of work that the community has done with us,” said Yanmar Compact Equipment North America President and CEO Tate Johnson. “We’re excited about where we’re at but more excited about where we’re going.”

Originally known as ASV Holdings, the business has been in the Grand Rapids Area for over 40 years and has aimed to develop the local economy with the almost 300 jobs the factory provides. With their expansion, that number is set to grow.

“From a jobs perspective, think of several hundred jobs over the next five or ten years,” said Johnson.

“I’ve been with ASV for a long time, and to see the Yanmar connection and the growth that’s going on, and to be able to share that with the community get people here, shake hands, meet our neighbors, it’s just been great.” said Yanmar Compact Equipment North America Project Manager Buck Storlie.

While the main event of the day was the ceremonial groundbreaking, guests were also offered the chance to get an inside look at the factory itself so they can see how modern marvels are really made.

Yanmar hopes that this expansion will not only prove beneficial to the company but to the Grand Rapids community as a whole, and given the public interest in the groundbreaking itself, that hope may become a reality for Yanmar.

“It’s good to see that the community, the folks here, they’re as excited as we are to see a company grow, to see more opportunities in Grand Rapids, more employment, just really good to see the turnout we had,” said Storlie.

Yanmar was also recent awarded the Governor’s International Trade Award for their economic impact on the state.

