Monday, November 27 at 8:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Set sail on the shimmering seas for a nostalgic musical journey through the late 70s and early 80s. Performing primarily covers, the band’s set list is centered around a genre called “yacht rock” consisting primarily of soft rock from the 1970s and 1980s.