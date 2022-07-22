Lakeland PBS

Xcel Energy seeks input on $500 million power line in MN

Emma HudziakJul. 22 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Xcel Energy has started gathering public input on its plan to build one of Minnesota’s largest transmission line projects in recent years.

The utility company has proposed building a 140-mile power line that would run from Becker in the north to Lyon County to the south. The $500 million line would connect several new renewable energy projects.

“The purpose of this line is to unlock renewable energy from a very renewable rich jurisdiction — wind and solar both,” said Michael Lamb, Xcel’s senior vice president for transmission.

If the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approves the project, Lamb estimates it would be completed by 2027 to 2028. The regulatory, engineering and construction process for a large new power line is a long one.

This week, Xcel started contacting landowners, local governments, environmental groups and others impacted by the power line to get their input before determining the line’s final route.

