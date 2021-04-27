Lakeland PBS

Worth The Wait: After Cancelled Fall Season, BSU Soccer Goes Undefeated In Spring

Chaz MootzApr. 26 2021

The Bemidji State soccer team wasn’t able to play in the usual fall this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, the beavers could only practice as a team. After a long wait to play games again, BSU finished their first-ever makeshift spring season with a perfect 10-0 record.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

