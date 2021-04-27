Worth The Wait: After Cancelled Fall Season, BSU Soccer Goes Undefeated In Spring

The Bemidji State soccer team wasn’t able to play in the usual fall this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, the beavers could only practice as a team. After a long wait to play games again, BSU finished their first-ever makeshift spring season with a perfect 10-0 record.
By — Chaz Mootz
