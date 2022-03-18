World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returns to Downtown Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A St. Patrick’s Day tradition in downtown Bemidji once again had people dancing in the streets yesterday.

The World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade returned downtown on Thursday, where parade goers took a short trip of 78 paces from Brigid’s Pub to Keg N’ Cork, deemed the 1st Irish pub on the Mississippi. Many people young and old dressed in their best holiday attire and danced to music along Beltrami Avenue.

If the St. Patrick’s Day wear and music wasn’t enough to make festivities a shamrockin’ good time, merrymakers could also enjoy a glass of green beer or a Guinness stout.

Since the event was on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at Brigid’s Pub were excited for this year’s event to take place.

