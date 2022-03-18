Lakeland PBS

World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returns to Downtown Bemidji

Lakeland News — Mar. 18 2022

A St. Patrick’s Day tradition in downtown Bemidji once again had people dancing in the streets yesterday.

The World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade returned downtown on Thursday, where parade goers took a short trip of 78 paces from Brigid’s Pub to Keg N’ Cork, deemed the 1st Irish pub on the Mississippi. Many people young and old dressed in their best holiday attire and danced to music along Beltrami Avenue.

If the St. Patrick’s Day wear and music wasn’t enough to make festivities a shamrockin’ good time, merrymakers could also enjoy a glass of green beer or a Guinness stout.

Since the event was on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at Brigid’s Pub were excited for this year’s event to take place.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Apartment in Downtown Bemidji Damaged in Fire

Golden Apple: High School Students Tour NTC Campus in Bemidji

Beautiful Salvage Boutique in Brainerd Planning for St. Patrick’s Day Event

Local Organizations Providing Info for Voters on District Changes

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.