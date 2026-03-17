Mar 17, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade Brings Out Bemidji Residents

St. Patrick’s Day was on Tuesday, and for people in the Bemidji area, that means attending what’s billed as the world’s shortest parade.

The World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade is actually about 78 steps long, the distance between Brigid’s Pub and Keg N’ Cork, two Irish-themed bars in downtown Bemidji. The event started years ago when the owners of the two establishments at the time, Mitch Rautio and Anne Hayes, decided to start it up to bring a little Irish spirit to the city on St. Patty’s Day.

“We don’t take ourself too seriously,” said current Keg N’ Cork owner Tyler Winkka. “We just wanna have a good time and enjoy it. Rain, snow, sleet, we’ve seen it all. We got snow today, it got cold today, but we’re still out here and we’re doing it.”

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