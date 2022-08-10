Work to Improve Drainage on Babe the Blue Ox Statue Underway in Bemidji
Specialized work is now underway in Bemidji on Babe the Blue Ox, the iconic state that sits beside Paul Bunyan on the shores of Lake Bemidji.
The goal is to improve drainage around Babe’s feet. Spring freeze-thaw cycles have caused damage to the legendary ox’s feet in recent years.
The project will raise the statue of Babe 15 feet, and then some of the concrete in the plaza will be removed and a catch and fill material will be added, followed by the re-pouring of the concrete plaza.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of September.
