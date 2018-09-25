Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Work On Hockey Day Minnesota Site Well Underway

Nathan Green
Sep. 24 2018
Leave a Comment

The city of Bemidji is just under four months away from being showcased on the regional stage for Hockey Day Minnesota.

Work on the Hockey Day site is well underway as crews have begun to grade the site of the rink. Security fencing has gone up as utility workers continue to install lights and utility poles. The Hockey Day site will continue to develop over the next few months, well into winter.

Tickets for Hockey Day Minnesota will go on sale beginning October 11th and will be handled through Ticketmaster or the Sanford Center Box Office. Tickets for Thursday, January 17th will be $10 for adults and free for kids 17 and under. Friday, January 18th tickets are already on sale through Bemidji State University. And tickets for the official Hockey Day on Saturday, January 19th will be $30 for adults, $20 for kids ages 5 to 17, and free for children 4 and under. All tickets will go up in price by $5 after January 1st.

Nathan Green
Contact the Author Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Construction On Bemidji’s Carnegie Library About To Begin

Public Invited To Attend Backroads Tapings In Bemidji

Blueprint 181 Plans Laid Out In Open House

MnDOT Advises Downtown Brainerd Drivers To Watch For Increased Pedestrians

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Loretta Rivera said

Wow a story without mentioning race of perps....refreshing!... Read More

Owen Truesdell said

This is a terribly misleading headline - yes they're have to switch but they'll... Read More

TracyJones said

Worst decision Emily city council ever made has caused major damage to local bus... Read More

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

Latest Story

Active Shooter Simulation Takes Place at Crosby-Ironton Schools

Terror, distress, and adrenaline pumped through local law enforcement on Saturday as they took part in an active shooter training course at
Posted on Sep. 24 2018

Latest Stories

Active Shooter Simulation Takes Place at Crosby-Ironton Schools

Posted on Sep. 24 2018

BSU Soccer Continues Perfect Season

Posted on Sep. 24 2018

Community Spotlight: Walk To End Alzheimer's Held Saturday In Baxter

Posted on Sep. 24 2018

Zebra Mussels Found In Blandin Reservoir Near Grand Rapids

Posted on Sep. 24 2018

Cypress Drive in Baxter Closed

Posted on Sep. 24 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.