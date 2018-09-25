Work On Hockey Day Minnesota Site Well Underway

The city of Bemidji is just under four months away from being showcased on the regional stage for Hockey Day Minnesota.

Work on the Hockey Day site is well underway as crews have begun to grade the site of the rink. Security fencing has gone up as utility workers continue to install lights and utility poles. The Hockey Day site will continue to develop over the next few months, well into winter.

Tickets for Hockey Day Minnesota will go on sale beginning October 11th and will be handled through Ticketmaster or the Sanford Center Box Office. Tickets for Thursday, January 17th will be $10 for adults and free for kids 17 and under. Friday, January 18th tickets are already on sale through Bemidji State University. And tickets for the official Hockey Day on Saturday, January 19th will be $30 for adults, $20 for kids ages 5 to 17, and free for children 4 and under. All tickets will go up in price by $5 after January 1st.