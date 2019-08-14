Lakeland PBS
Work On Highway 27 In East Little Falls Will Wind Down Soon

Aug. 14 2019

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Highway 27 in east Little Falls is expected to be open soon. Crews will pave the final layer of the blacktop road surface on Highway 27 between Front Street E and Ninth Street E the week of Monday, Aug. 19th.

All new lanes and sidewalks on Highway 27 east of the Mississippi River are scheduled to open by Monday, Aug. 26. Access is open to all businesses north and south of Highway 27. Use open side streets, business back or
side entrances and sidewalks for access. The Highway 27 and Highway 10 bridges are also open over the Mississippi River.

However, Highway 27 west of the Mississippi River will remain an active work zone through September. Pedestrians will encounter sidewalk closures with detours.

When complete in October, the $7.6 million improvement project will reconstruct or resurface two miles of Highway 27 between 15th Street SW and Ninth Street E, install new underground city utilities, curb, gutter and sidewalk, improve signals and adjacent entrance connections.

MnDOT thanks the community of Little Falls for their continued patience during this improvement project.

 

 

Chaz Mootz

