Lakeland PBS

Work of Artist DJ Dano on Display at Brainerd Public Library

Lakeland News — Feb. 8 2023

A new exhibit has opened at the Brainerd Public Library featuring the art of DJ Dano.

The 20-piece exhibit includes both pencil drawings and acrylic paintings. The focal point of her work includes animals, nature, and towns, among other things. Dano even donated a drawing of the Brainerd Public Library that now hangs behind the front desk.

Dano says art provides a creative outlet and has helped her living with a mental illness.

“When it comes to my mental illness, my work not only expresses the way that I’m feeling, but it helps to take some of that depression and anxiety off,” said Dano. “It’s my way of healing that you can just get the things you need to paint and just go out there and express yourself, to take away some of that mental illness. It doesn’t cure it, but it helps.”

DJ Dano has previously taught art at Our Place, part of the Region 5+ Adult Mental Health Initiative in Brainerd. Her exhibit at the library will be on display through the end of March.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Essentia Health Names Dr. Bill Heegaard as President of East Market Region

Brainerd Area State Legislators Meet for “Eggs & Issues” to Discuss Jobs, Economy

“Beautiful Baby & Youths” Event in Brainerd Gives Items to Families in Need

In Focus: Brainerd’s MN Makerspace Helping Entrepreneurs Make and Create with Wood

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.