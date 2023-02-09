Work of Artist DJ Dano on Display at Brainerd Public Library

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A new exhibit has opened at the Brainerd Public Library featuring the art of DJ Dano.

The 20-piece exhibit includes both pencil drawings and acrylic paintings. The focal point of her work includes animals, nature, and towns, among other things. Dano even donated a drawing of the Brainerd Public Library that now hangs behind the front desk.

Dano says art provides a creative outlet and has helped her living with a mental illness.

“When it comes to my mental illness, my work not only expresses the way that I’m feeling, but it helps to take some of that depression and anxiety off,” said Dano. “It’s my way of healing that you can just get the things you need to paint and just go out there and express yourself, to take away some of that mental illness. It doesn’t cure it, but it helps.”

DJ Dano has previously taught art at Our Place, part of the Region 5+ Adult Mental Health Initiative in Brainerd. Her exhibit at the library will be on display through the end of March.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today