Woody Leindecker Steps Down as Bemidji Girls’ Swim & Dive Coach

Bemidji girls’ swim and dive head coach Woody Leindecker is stepping away from the pool deck next fall.

Leindecker has been coaching with the girls’ program since 1996, when he came on as an assistant while at the same time heading the boys’ team. In 2018, he became co-head coach with now-athletic director Kristen McRae before taking over as the sole head coach in 2020.

Bemidji High School announced on Monday that they have hired a new set of co-head coaches for the girls’ team, Danielle Bartz, and Lisa Friedt, who are both former swimmers for the Lumberjacks.

Leindecker will remain at the helm for boys’ swimming and diving.