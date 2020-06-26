WoodsEdge Senior Living Campus in Bemidji Allowing Family to Visit Residents in Person Again

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Senior living facilities across the country have been one of the most strictly monitored places during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sanford Health’s WoodsEdge Senior Living Campus in Bemidji has just begun to re-allow family members to visit with their relatives in person. Betsy Melin was there to see the reunions.

You can make appointments to visit outdoors with Sanford Health either online or over the phone.

