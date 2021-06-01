Woodbury Man Dies in One-Vehicle Crash in Beltrami County
A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Beltrami County on Monday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 58-year-old Shaun Omalley of Woodbury was driving 1998 Jeep Wrangler south on Highway 72 when the vehicle ran off the roadway and rolled into a ditch.
Omalley died at the scene, and it is not known whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.
