Woodbury Man Dies in One-Vehicle Crash in Beltrami County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Beltrami County on Monday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 58-year-old Shaun Omalley of Woodbury was driving 1998 Jeep Wrangler south on Highway 72 when the vehicle ran off the roadway and rolled into a ditch.

Omalley died at the scene, and it is not known whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today