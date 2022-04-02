WonderTrek Children’s Museum in Brainerd Receives Grants to Help Fund the Future

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The WonderTrek Children’s Museum in Brainerd has received grants to help further the development of the museum’s future.

The first grant is worth $6,000 courtesy of the Brainerd Lions Club, and the second a $1,000 fund from Happy Dancing Turtle. WonderTrek has also received a Legacy Grant from the state of Minnesota to launch a new studio program called Playful Connections.

WonderTrek has been working with family services for about a year and have seen success in the collaborative process where the children’s museum provides creative opportunities for children through various dynamic and engaging programs. All of the different programs have the same goal in mind, which is to enrich the lives of children.

The WonderTrek coalition has also created a proposal for state funding to benefit seven different children’s museums across the state.

The mission is to bring children and families together through different experiences to help enhance what it means to play and grow the curiosity to want to learn.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today