Lakeland PBS

WonderTrek Children’s Museum in Brainerd Receives Grants to Help Fund the Future

Ryan BowlerApr. 1 2022

The WonderTrek Children’s Museum in Brainerd has received grants to help further the development of the museum’s future.

The first grant is worth $6,000 courtesy of the Brainerd Lions Club, and the second a $1,000 fund from Happy Dancing Turtle. WonderTrek has also received a Legacy Grant from the state of Minnesota to launch a new studio program called Playful Connections.

WonderTrek has been working with family services for about a year and have seen success in the collaborative process where the children’s museum provides creative opportunities for children through various dynamic and engaging programs. All of the different programs have the same goal in mind, which is to enrich the lives of children.

The WonderTrek coalition has also created a proposal for state funding to benefit seven different children’s museums across the state.

The mission is to bring children and families together through different experiences to help enhance what it means to play and grow the curiosity to want to learn.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Golden Apple: Breakfast and Books with Someone Special at Brainerd’s Lowell Elementary

Negative Response to Indigenous References in Math Standards

Northwoods Adventure: New Improvement Plan for Kiwanis Park in Brainerd

Brainerd High School Packs 30,000 Meals For Ukraine Relief Efforts

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.