Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kids need stimulation in different ways than adults. By providing them free play opportunities in a materials-rich environment and stimulating settings, WonderTrek Children’s Museum in Brainerd hopes to encourage children to keep learning about the world around them.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today