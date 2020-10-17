Lakeland PBS

Women’s Marches to Be Held in Bemidji and Brainerd This Saturday

Lakeland News — Oct. 16 2020

Residents in Bemidji and Brainerd will be able to participate in socially distanced women’s marches this Saturday, Oct. 17.

This year marks the centennial anniversary of Caucasian women’s suffrage, and since 2017, people from around the world have participated in the Women’s March movement. Traditionally, marches take place in February, but with Election Day approaching, the marches are good ways to let people know their vote matters.

In Bemidji, the demonstration will start at noon, and to maintain social distancing, participants will be “marching in place” and standing along the sidewalk from Paul Bunyan Drive on 5th Street.

There is a similar Women’s March for Democracy slated for noon on Saturday in Brainerd at Gregory Park.

