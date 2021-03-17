Women’s History Month: Recognizing Women Leaders in Bemidji
March is known as Women’s History Month, a time dedicated to celebrating women’s success stories and struggles in America.
While the month is recognized to celebrate women all over the country, we have strong and courageous women right here in Northern Minnesota. We talked with women in leadership roles who are making a difference in the community.
