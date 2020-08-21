Women’s Firearms Group in Bemidji Holding 2nd Annual August Academy this Weekend
August is National Shooting Sports Month, which is one of the reasons why the Bemidji chapter of The Well Armed Woman wanted to co-host the event this month.
Events will include a youth BB gun shoot, gun match, a permit to carry class, and more.
Events will start this Friday, August 21st and will go through Sunday, August 23rd. For more information, you can email twawbemidjimn@gmail.com or visit the group’s Facebook page.
