Women’s Firearms Group in Bemidji Holding 2nd Annual August Academy this Weekend

Destiny Wiggins — Aug. 21 2020

August is National Shooting Sports Month, which is one of the reasons why the Bemidji chapter of The Well Armed Woman wanted to co-host the event this month.

Events will include a youth BB gun shoot, gun match, a permit to carry class, and more.

Events will start this Friday, August 21st and will go through Sunday, August 23rd. For more information, you can email twawbemidjimn@gmail.com or visit the group’s Facebook page.

