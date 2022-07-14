Lakeland PBS

Women’s Center Relationship Safety Alliance

Hanky HazeltonJul. 14 2022

The Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center is run by volunteer board and staff members. The non-profit organization will be open to individuals in need of Relationship Safety.

The Women’s Center is here serve anyone with relationship abuse through their three signature programs and two facilities.

Services will be provided at no cost cost thanks to generous support from donors and grant funding.

The Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center would like you to join them on July 28th from 5:30-8:30pm.

This will be an opportunity to support programs and help our legal system ensure every abuser is held accountable.

Hudson the Magician and The Jazz Authority will be there to entertain you throughout the the night. Chef Matt Annand will display his best food and The U.G.L.Y. Cheesecake
Company will provide you a savory tasty dessert.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

