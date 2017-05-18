DONATE

Women’s Center Hires New Leader

Rolyne Joseph
May. 17 2017
Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center has hired a new executive director in Brainerd.

Shannon Wussow, who was a probation agent for more than six years, monitored domestic violence offenses at Central Minnesota Community Corrections. Now, she takes on the role as a new executive director.

“I was extremely excited to join an organization where I felt the board of directors was supportive of not only me being in the position, but also of what I would be able to do for the organization and also what the organization can do for me – that team atmosphere and what we can do for the community,” said Wussow.

Shelter Manager Vicki Flor, who has been working for the organization for more than five years, is excited to have her on board.

“I think having someone who is passionate and excited, and to kind of have someone who is excited about jumping in and getting their feet wet and not even hesitate is refreshing and exciting,” said Flor.

Brainerd Police Department community service officer Troy Schreifels, has known Wussow from her work as a probation agent. He says she would be a great addition to the board.

“One thing I really appreciate about her is that if there’s something that she needs to do to educate her self on, I know she’s going to give it not 100 percent, but 110 percent,” said Schreifels.

She wants to help improve the center and its programming, including parenting visits and safe child exchanges. She suggested that domestic violence is a serious issue and it should be prevented.

“I try to provide safety for victims of domestic violence. So they have a place to go. We also try to educate the community. We also try to provide services out to the community as well,” said Wussow.

Wussow comes to the role with optimism to enhance public awareness and to provide empowerment to women who has been victimized by domestic violence.

The center is having an upcoming fundraiser tomorrow evening at the Cragun’s Resort on Gull Lake, to help keep survivors of domestic violence safe.

