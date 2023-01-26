“Women Who Care” Donates Over $10,000 to Crossing Arts Alliance in Downtown Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A group of well over 100 women recently gave over $10,000 to a Brainerd non-profit to help them continue their arts programs for the community.

Having met since October of 2021, Women Who Care is a group that comes together on a quarterly basis and collects money to donate to local non-profits. Members vote on which nonprofits should receive the funds during each meeting, and each woman can donate $100 or be part of a two-person team donating $50 each.

On Jan. 16, they held one of their quarterly meetings and raised $20,710. That money was split up, voted on, and given to Soulful Horse out of Pequot Lakes and Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd. The generous donation of $10,355 to the art center will help provide arts education to area children and adults.

In addition to what they had already received, Crossing Arts Alliance was granted an additional $5,000 from the Best Buy matching fund.

Brainerd Lakes Women Who Care has raised and collected over $125,000 since they’ve started, and the matching funds from Best Buy puts the grand total to over $150,000.

