‘Women Leading the Way’ Panel Held in Aitkin to Highlight Women in the Workplace

Women’s History Month began on March 1st, and to highlight women in the workplace, American Peat Technology in Aitkin held a Women Leading the Way panel, where women and girls of all ages could come and learn about how to act as role models for other women and pursue leadership opportunities within their respective industries.

“I think we’re going to hear how women particularly are fitting into the workforce. It’s definitely different probably from when I started out in the workforce,” said Amy Hart, CEO of Cuyuna Regional Medical Center. “So I think that there’s still a feeling or the reality that there’s still roadblocks getting into executive positions and those types of things.”

Proceeds from the event went to BIO Girls, an organization that aims to help young girls build up their self-confidence through self-empowerment and service to others.

“There is a self-esteem struggle and there is a mental health problem in the United States, especially with young girls,” said Hannah Wesner, the Crosby Site Director for BIO Girls. “We’re just trying to catch them before that adolescent area where they might not feel great about themselves and just have mental health struggles. Basically, we focus on different ways to navigate being a girl, growing up, and also navigating friendships and relationships.”

Events like Women Leading the Way let women learn similar skills to the ones that BIO Girls teaches, whether it’s outside of the office or classroom.

“The more you can connect with people, whether it’s inside work or outside the work, I think there’s an advantage to that,” added Hart.” People have so many experiences, so I think it’s good for people to get together. You can make connections because you may be so busy at work and home and things like that that you can’t make those other connections that could be really important to you in your career or in your personal life.”