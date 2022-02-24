Women Entrepreneurs Pitch Their Ideas at “She Leads” Event in Brainerd Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Women’s Leadership Fund, the Initiative Foundation, and the Women’s Business Alliance held a unique event on Wednesday to support the ideas and needs of women entrepreneurs in central and north-central Minnesota.

She Leads, which took place at Arrowwood Lodge in Baxter, paired an entrepreneur with a small panel of local women who provided instant feedback and counsel on the entrepreneur’s business idea or challenge. Each entrepreneur presented for six minutes and then received eight minutes of instant feedback.

Women who presented their idea or pitch gained helpful insight from local individuals with expertise in finance, legal, marketing, leadership, and business. Entrepreneurs had access to tips on presenting effectively at She Leads, and they were connected with a wealth of local entrepreneurial resources.

The growing ranks of women leaders in central Minnesota’s rural communities are missing essential opportunities to strengthen their leadership skills and make deeper connections with supportive peers. That’s exactly what the She Leads event wanted to offer. The Women’s Business Alliance is dedicated to supporting women at every stage of their small business journey, as well as providing opportunities for professional growth.

