Women Arrested For Driving Intoxicated Charged With Two Counts Of Criminal Vehicular Homicide

A woman who was arrested for driving while intoxicated after deputies from Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault in Gonvick has been identified.

According to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Beth Windus was arrested for driving while intoxicated. A criminal complaint has been filed on Windus on Tuesday, August 27 for two counts of Criminal Vehicular Homicide.

At approximately 11:47 p.m. deputies responded to a report of an assault at 29631 420th Ave. SE in Gonvick. When officers arrived, 51-year-old Jonathan Neil Sundquist from rural Gonvick was found to be deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.