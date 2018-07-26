Woman’s Body Recovered From Lake Bemidji Identified

Authorities have now identified the body of a woman that was pulled from Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon in Paul Bunyan Park.

The Beltrami County Coroner has positively identified the female as Amber R. Jackson, 32, of Cass Lake.

The preliminary cause of Death has been determined to be a drowning. There was no evidence of trauma found.

Further testing by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is pending as the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office investigators continue to gather additional information.

Jackson’s body was first discovered shortly after 12:00pm floating in the water along the Lake Bemidji shoreline near the Tourist Information Center in Paul Bunyan Park.