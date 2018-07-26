Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Woman’s Body Recovered From Lake Bemidji Identified

Josh Peterson
Jul. 26 2018
Leave a Comment

Authorities have now identified the body of a woman that was pulled from Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon in Paul Bunyan Park.

The Beltrami County Coroner has positively identified the female as Amber R. Jackson, 32, of Cass Lake.

The preliminary cause of Death has been determined to be a drowning. There was no evidence of trauma found.

Further testing by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is pending as the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office investigators continue to gather additional information.

Jackson’s body was first discovered shortly after 12:00pm floating in the water along the Lake Bemidji shoreline near the Tourist Information Center in Paul Bunyan Park.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Woman’s Body Pulled From Lake Bemidji

#OnlyInMN Monument Leaves Impact On Bemidji

Northwoods Adventure: Timberworks Lumberjack Show

Community Engagement Through The Water Carnival

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle these dope d... Read More

Jasmine said

This is a friend of mine neighbor. They have been tormenting them for a long tim... Read More

Ali said

It is the same cop. Martin is chief of police. He probably went up there so that... Read More

J.C. Bender (@Solexander) said

"...Koochiching County Deputy Mastin..." Is he related to Bemidji's Police Ch... Read More

Latest Story

Nisswa Garden Club Holds A Festival Of Tables

Flowers filled the meeting hall at the Church of the Cross in Nisswa Thursday as the Nisswa Garden Club hosted their 4th Annual Festival of
Posted on Jul. 26 2018

Latest Stories

Nisswa Garden Club Holds A Festival Of Tables

Posted on Jul. 26 2018

Reports of Premier Health Plan Scammers

Posted on Jul. 26 2018

Public Opinion Sought as Portion of Gull Lake Dam Road May be Closed

Posted on Jul. 26 2018

Gov. Dayton Announces Vacancy On MN Court Of Appeals

Posted on Jul. 26 2018

Highway 210 Closure Starts Friday

Posted on Jul. 26 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.