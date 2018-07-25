Woman’s Body Pulled From Lake Bemidji

A popular Bemidji tourist destination became an active scene as emergency vehicles responded to reports of a body floating in the water along the Lake Bemidji shoreline.

Shortly after 12:00pm the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office 911 center received a phone call reporting an object in Lake Bemidji near the Tourist Information Center that appeared to be that of a body.

Sheriff’s Deputies, Bemidji Police and Fire Departments, along with Minnesota DNR Officers all responded to the scene and recovered the body of a female. There was no form of identification on the body. Authorities are hoping to use tattoos on the body to help identify the female.

The body was transferred to the Beltrami County Coroner’s Office pending autopsy and identification.

Beltrami County Chief Deputy Ernie Beitel said that there is no threat to the public and no foul play is expected.