Woman Under Investigation For Climbing Into Gator Pit at Safari North

Chantelle Calhoun — Jul. 22 2020

A woman who visited a local zoo in Brainerd is under investigation for allegedly climbing into an alligator pit. Zookeepers were notified after a video clip of the woman went viral.

Zookeepers at Safari North Wildlife Park in Brainerd pride themselves on offering a safe, affordable, and memorable experience, but just two days prior, it was a bit unsafe for one visitor.

A video that went viral showed a women’s wallet floating in a pond full of gators. The woman’s son walked freely while the woman tried to distract the gators by throwing rocks and a stick into the pit. The woman retrieved her wallet while onlookers warned her of the dangerous situation. Thankfully, no one was harmed at the scene.

Zookeepers say that this is the first time that something like this has happened, and they hope this situation will be a learning experience for visitors in the future to follow signs and stay behind the gates.

The woman has since called Safari North Wildlife Park to apologize, and staff members declined to provide the identify the woman for fear of backlash.

