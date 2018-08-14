Woman Throws Meth Out Car Window While Being Followed by Police

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was investigating a case involving the distribution of controlled substances. The task force arrived at 6901 170 Ave., Bellevue Township, in Morrison County for the investigation when a car pulled up to the driveway and slowed down.

The vehicle which contained individuals associated with the address began to pull away from the house. Officers then followed the vehicle which drove onto a field, and observed a female passenger toss a bag out the window.

The bag was later found to contain 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine, and the woman was confirmed to be Heidi Austin, 27, of Royalton. A subsequent search warrant was executed on the vehicle and an additional ¼ lbs of methamphetamine was located. A search warrant was also executed at the above address, and stolen property was recovered from a shed.

Austin was arrested on August 8, 2018 and transported to the Morrison County Jail for 1st degree possession of a controlled substance.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was assisted by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force is comprised of officers from Little Falls, Sauk Rapids, and St. Cloud Police Departments and deputies from Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Todd and Morrison County Sheriff Offices.