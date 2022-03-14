Mahnomen Woman Shot by Deputy after Fleeing an Attempted Traffic Stop
A woman from Mahnomen County was shot yesterday morning after fleeing an attempted traffic stop by a Mahnomen County Deputy.
The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office reported that on March 13th, around 1:30 a.m. a Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop when the woman inside the vehicle fled, and her vehicle went into a ditch located in the Village of Naytahwaush.
After the woman’s vehicle came to a stop shots were fired, and the woman suffered from gunshot wounds. She was transported to a hospital in Fargo, and her condition is unknown. The deputy involved was not injured, and the firearm was recovered at the scene.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is currently investigating this incident.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.