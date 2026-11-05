Nov 5, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Woman Recovering After Being Shot in Cass Lake on Wednesday Morning

A 38-year-old woman is recovering after she was shot in the city of Cass Lake yesterday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says around 5:30 on Wednesday morning, the woman was struck by a gunshot from a vehicle that had left the scene. The incident happened in the 300 block of Balsam Avenue in Cass Lake.

The woman was treated at the scene for serious but non-life-threatening injuries and transported to Sanford Health in Bemidji for further care.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the shooting with the assistance of the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department.

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